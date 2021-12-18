Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
