This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
