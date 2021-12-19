 Skip to main content
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

