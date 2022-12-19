 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warm front for central Illinois Monday

Warm front for central Illinois Monday

Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News