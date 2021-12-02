This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
