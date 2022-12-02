Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
