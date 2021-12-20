Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.