Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy with rain developing late. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Matt…
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.