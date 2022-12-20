This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
