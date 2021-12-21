Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
