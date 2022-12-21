 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warm front for central Illinois Monday

Warm front for central Illinois Monday

Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News