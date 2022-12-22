 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warm front for central Illinois Monday

Warm front for central Illinois Monday

Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News