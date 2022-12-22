Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.