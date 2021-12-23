Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Matt…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Matto…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. I…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blan…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.