Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.