Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low 1F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Warm front for central Illinois Monday

Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.

