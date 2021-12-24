 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Sarah Bush Lincoln

People are also reading…

Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News