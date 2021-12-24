For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Central and Southern Illinois today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Matto…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Matt…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. I…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.