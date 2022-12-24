Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.