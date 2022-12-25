 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.

