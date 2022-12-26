Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.