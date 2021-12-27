For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
