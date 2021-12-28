Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
