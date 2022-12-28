Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.