Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

