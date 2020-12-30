 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News