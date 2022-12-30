Mattoon's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.