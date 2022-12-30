 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

