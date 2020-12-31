 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with rain or freezing rain developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Friday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

