This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow could make for a slow morning commute Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Central and Southern Illinois today through Sunday.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Rain early with thunderstorms developing late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday's fo…