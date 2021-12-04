For the drive home in Mattoon: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
