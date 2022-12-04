 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

