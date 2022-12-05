Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
