 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News