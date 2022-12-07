 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News