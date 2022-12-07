Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.