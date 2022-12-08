This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Warm front this morning, cold front tonight. Rain showers a possibility with both along with very windy conditions. Get ready for a cold Saturday! We've got everything you need to know here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Just a few showers expected today, but with an area of low pressure working by tomorrow, more rain will be around. See when the best chance of showers is and what temperatures are expected here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Dense fog in parts of central Illinois until 9 a.m. this morning. Then showers will begin to move in around 3 p.m. Find out how long the rain will stick around in our latest forecast.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…