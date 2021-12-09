Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
