Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.