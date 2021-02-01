For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
