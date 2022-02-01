This evening in Mattoon: Rain early will transition to a wintry mix late. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
First winter storm of the season to bring uncertain mix of rain, snow to Coles County.
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain to…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.