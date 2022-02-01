Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Rain early will transition to a wintry mix late. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.