Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 11.04. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
