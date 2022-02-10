Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.