 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tips for shoveling snow

Tips for shoveling snow

“Shoveling snow can be a strenuous activity, particularly because cold weather can be taxing on the body”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News