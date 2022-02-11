For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for the rest of the weekend.
Old Man Winter struck the predicted heavy blow of snow throughout Central Illinois on Wednesday, snarling travel, burying towns in wind-driven drifts and leaving plow drivers struggling to keep up.
“Shoveling snow can be a strenuous activity, particularly because cold weather can be taxing on the body”
