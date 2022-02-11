 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

