For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Old Man Winter struck the predicted heavy blow of snow throughout Central Illinois on Wednesday, snarling travel, burying towns in wind-driven drifts and leaving plow drivers struggling to keep up.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for the rest of the weekend.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
“Shoveling snow can be a strenuous activity, particularly because cold weather can be taxing on the body”
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon …
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degre…