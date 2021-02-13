Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 1.59. A 3-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.73. Today's for…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 20.1. We'll see a lo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 11.38. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Saturday's w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 10.15. We'll see a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 16.25. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures b…