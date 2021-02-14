Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -5.5. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
