Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.