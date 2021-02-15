Mattoon's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Low 4F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at 1.46. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
