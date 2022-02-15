Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.