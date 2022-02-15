This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degre…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with…
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for the rest of the weekend.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, …