Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.76. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Saturday's w…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Low 4F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 9…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. A 2-degree low is foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low -1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay insi…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. A 4-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.73. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 16.25. We'll see a low temperatu…