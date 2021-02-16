 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.76. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

