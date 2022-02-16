 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

