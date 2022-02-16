Mattoon's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, …