Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 5.89. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.