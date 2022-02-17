Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Windy with snow showers before midnight. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.