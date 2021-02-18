 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 13.45. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

