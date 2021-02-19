 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.45. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

